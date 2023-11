A day ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movie 'Tejas', actress Kangana Ranaut visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ...

A day ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movie ‘Tejas’, actress Kangana Ranaut visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Rama.Kangana is currently on a major promotional spree for her her movie and is leaving no chance to make it grand. She visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. Moreover, her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film.Kangana Ranaut was seen donning an orange saree with a broad golden border for her visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The actress was also seen interacting with media gathered outside the temple. Tejas is set to hit the silver screens on October 27. The movie, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.