Kangana Ranaut's desi and elegant airport look in a saree is giving us major fashion goals

Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in an elegant white saree paired with a Louis Vuitton handbag as she makes her way through the airport. The actress never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense.Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film 'Emergency'. The film is directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. The film is set to showcase the events that took place during the Emergency period in India from 1975 to 1977.