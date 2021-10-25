67th National Films Awards: Kangana Ranaut Won Her 4th National Award; Find Out Other Celebs Who Got Awards | Watch

Bollywood's biggest stars were seen at the award functions, actress Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award, Best Actress Award for her films 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'.

67th National Award: India's most prestigious award the 67th national award held today in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan. Bollywood's biggest stars were seen at the award functions, actress Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award, Best Actress Award for her films 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'. On the other hand, actor Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor Award for his film 'Bhonsle' and actor Dhanesh got the award for Asuran.