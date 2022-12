Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Vikram are some good examples of the best movies of the year. We've compiled a list of the best South Indian movies to watch in 2022 for you in this video. Watch Video.

Best To Worst South Indian Movies of 2022: The year is almost ending. We have witnessed many great movies this year and much bad content. Bollywood almost failed to impress the audience in recent movies this year and much bad content. Bollywood almost failed to impress the audience in 2022, but the South Indian movies did well at the box office. Bollywood also copied the idea and content from South Indian movies. Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Vikram are some good examples of the best movies of the year, and if we talk about the worst movies, the first that comes to mind is Dhanush's Maaran, which was a big flop. We've compiled a list of the best South Indian movies to watch in 2022 for you in this video. Watch Video.