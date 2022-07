View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma and his team are currently in Canada for their tour. The comedian is sharing some fun videos on Instagram account. His recent video will leave you in splits. In the video, we hear him saying that since it is Canada Day they decided to roam around in an open jeep. However, it started raining. All of this he says in English and it is simply hilarious. Then Chandan Prabhakar who is taking the video says that the person who is driving the jeep went to the washroom leaving the car open. He says, "Yeh banda bathroom karne chale gaya open jeep khuli chod ke." Kapil Sharma then trolls him saying, "Open jeep Khuli hondi hai bro". Lol! Tiger Shroff and many other dropped laughing emojis on this video. Take a look at it above.