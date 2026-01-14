Karan Aujla and MS Gori Controversy Explained: Here's all you need to know [Video]

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is locked in a cheating controversy after US-based artist Ms Gori claimed that Karan Aujla has a relationship with her in secret while married to Palak Aujla. Ms. Gori stated that she was unaware that Karan was married and accused his team of trying to silence her. To find out more, watch the video.

Karan Aujla, the man behind the songs “Tauba Tauba” and “Jee Nahi Lagda”, is trending on social media. And this time, it is not because of his music but due to a controversy that has taken over the internet. The matter relates to the cheating allegation made against Ms. Gori who is said to be a US-Canada based singer, actress, and influencer. Ms. Gori allegedly accused singer Karan Aujla of being in a relationship with him while having no knowledge that he was already married. Karan Aujla married his longtime girlfriend Palak, after dating for more than 10-years. The wedding took place in 2023, in Mexico. Gori's claim about not knowing that the groom was married is being questioned by many fans as they shared their wedding photos and news on social media. Watch the video to know more.