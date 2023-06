Actors Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair on Friday, where Karan Deol's pre-wedding rituals were taking place. To know more watch the video.

Actors Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's son Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair on Friday, where Karan Deol's pre-wedding rituals were taking place. Dressed in his Tara Singh avatar from Gadar, Sunny danced to 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke', Dharmendra danced to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and Abhay gave a solo performance on 'Gal Mitti Mitti'. The sangeet ceremony was all about dance and fun as the father and son duo looked amazing at the event. The dancing video of Dharmendra Deol and Sunny Deol is going viral. Several B-town celebs were spotted at the sangeet. Videos of music ceremonies are going viral.