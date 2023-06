Dharmendra also looked very smart at his grandson's reception. Watch the video .

Karan Deol, son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, has tied the knot with his long term girlfriend. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the reception party of both last night. Sunny Deol, Aashram fame Bobby Deol arrived at the reception party with his wife and son. Dharmendra also looked very smart at his grandson's reception. Sunil Shetty, Kapil Sharma also brightened up the reception party. Watch the video .