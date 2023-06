Karan Deol is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. She is the great grand-daughter of Bimal Roy, who is one of the legends of Indian cinema. To know watch the video.

Karan Deol is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. She is the great grand-daughter of Bimal Roy, who is one of the legends of Indian cinema. Today, the Haldi and mehendi functions are happening. The bungalow of the Deols in Juhu is decked up with marigold flowers. Sunny Deol and Karan Deol were spotted by the paps. The would-be groom was in a yellow kurta for his haldi rituals. It was said that Drishya Acharya wore a pale green salwar kameez. Staff of the Deols distributed laddoos to those who had gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar