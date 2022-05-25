Karan Johar Birthday Special: Koffee With Karan to Bigg Boss OTT, here's a list of reality shows the filmmaker has been a part of

Karan Johar's Birthday Special: The famous show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. Apart from this, Karan Johar has appeared in many reality shows. Today we will tell you in this video which reality shows Karan Johar has appeared in.

Karan Johar's Birthday Special: Bollywood's famous film director Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Every actor wants to work with him today. For the past several years, Karan has been playing many roles in the industry along with being a filmmaker. Let us tell you that Karan Johar has a deep connection with controversies. The famous show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, is very much liked by the fans. Recently, it was reported that Karan Johar's show is now going to be launched on OTT. Apart from this, Karan Johar has appeared in many reality shows. Today we will tell you in this video what all reality shows Karan Johar has appeared in.