Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a post after he was honoured at the UK Parliament in London. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Karan also posted photos from London. In the first photo, Karan held a photo frame of the letter he received as he stood outside UK Parliament in London. The second picture was clicked inside the venue when he was honoured. For the event, Karan opted for a black outfit.Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned the post, “Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”

He also added, “It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come!