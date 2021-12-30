videos

Karan Johar is FED UP as new actors demand Rs 20-30 crore, Whom is he targeting? Deets inside

Bollywood's popular director and producer Karan Johar is once again seen in the headlines, this time he is expressing his anger by getting worried about the increasing fees of new artists.

Satakshi Singh   |    December 30, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Karan Johar: Bollywood's popular director and producer Karan Johar is once again seen in the headlines, this time he is expressing his anger by getting worried about the increasing fees of new artists. While giving an interview to a leading portal, he has said that new actors who have not yet proved themselves at the box office, demand 20 to 30 crores.

