The birthday bash for Isha Ambani's twins sounds like a star-studded affair. Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and many other celebrities attended the celebration in style, making it a truly memorable event. The red carpet was abuzz with excitement as these glamorous personalities arrived, turning heads with their impeccable fashion choices. The venue was transformed into a magical wonderland, adorned with beautiful decorations and enchanting lights. As the music played and laughter filled the air, it was evident that this was a celebration filled with joy and love. Other celebrities, also graced the occasion, adding to the glitz and glamour. The atmosphere was electric, with everyone coming together to celebrate the milestone of Aadiya and Krishna's first birthday. It's always a delight to see these Bollywood stars unite for such special occasions, creating memories that will last a lifetime.