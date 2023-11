The red carpet at IFFI 2023 was absolutely on fire with the presence of Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Sunny ...

The red carpet at IFFI 2023 was absolutely on fire with the presence of Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and many more. They truly stole the show with their impeccable style, confidence, and charisma. The red carpet was a dazzling display of glamour and fashion, with these icons rocking their stunning outfits and striking poses that exuded sheer elegance. The energy in the air was electric, and you could feel the buzz of excitement all around. Karan Johar, in particular, shared his thoughts with the media, expressing his gratitude for the love his films have received over the years. He mentioned how the characters and journeys in his movies have evolved, from classics like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" to his latest project, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." It's amazing to see the growth and evolution in the world of Bollywood, and I'm sure this event was a night to remember for all the attendees and fans alike.