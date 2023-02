Karan Johar hosted a grand pre-birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, AbRam Khan; Shahid Kapoor-and Shilpa Shetty arrived with her kids Samisha and Viaan. Watch Videos.

Yash-Roohi’s birthday bash: Karan Johar hosted a grand pre-birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, on Wednesday evening. The who’s who of the industry came for the party with their children. While Karan was seen twinning with his kids in Mickey Mouse-themed sweatshirts, the other Bollywood celebrities also put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Rani Mukerji, who stays away from the limelight, was spotted at the party. She and her husband Aditya Chopra have ensured that their daughter Adira isn’t photographed by the media. Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, Gauri Khan attended the bash with youngest son AbRam Khan; Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor were seen with their kids Misha and Zain, and Shilpa Shetty arrived with her kids Samisha and Viaan.