View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Stylefile by Simi (@bollywoodstylefile)

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are inseparable. The hottest couple in the town was spotted last night for the celebration of Mr Kundrra's birthday bash and this video of them is going viral where they just cannot stop kissing each other. Tejasswi and Karan are head over heels in love with each other and their relationship is only getting stronger day after day. Tejasswi and Karan met each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and many predicted that they would end their love affair soon after the exit, but they proved them wrong. The couple will soon get married and their fans cannot wait for the D day.