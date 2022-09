Bigg Boss 15's famed lovebirds, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are a fantastic duo that is being loved and praised by their fans all over the internet. Recently, both of them made a grand entry on the green carpet of the Global Spa awards.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Grand Entry: Bigg Boss 15's famed lovebirds, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are a fantastic duo that is being loved and praised by their fans all over the internet. Whenever the couple is spotted together, their millions of fans love both of them. TejRan is the name given to the duo. The couple was spotted on the green carpet at the Global Spa Awards. Tejasswi Prakash wears a green high-slit dress with her Karan Kundrra, while Karan Kundrra wears a shimmery dark blue color suit, and both look fantastic. In this video, let's watch the grand entry that was made on the green carpet of the Global Spa awards. Watch video.