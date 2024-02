Karan and Tejasswi's romantic date is a beautiful way for them to express their love and commitment to each other.

Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently went on a romantic date to put an end to all those breakup rumors.

In a video that's been going around on social media, they can be seen having a great time together, enjoying each other's company . Karan and Tejasswi's romantic date is a beautiful way for them to express their love and commitment to each other. It's great to see them enjoying each other's company and showing the world that their relationship is going strong.