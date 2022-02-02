Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romance outside the Bigg Boss 15 house is winning hearts,Watch video

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Do you know how their relationship going on now?

Bigg Boss 15: Season 15 of Bigg Boss has already made a lot of headlines, but love birds Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash have got the most amount limelight because of their bond. The love story of both started in the house of Bigg Boss 15. The audience started liking their pair and they started calling them 'TejRan', on the other hand, some people found this relationship fake and started calling them 'FekRan'. Well, they are out of Bigg Boss house now and have a look at how their relationship going. Watch the video now.