Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash walk hand in hand as as they walk out of salon in Mumbai

After such a long time were Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash snapped in the city together. It was indeed a happy moment for all TejRan fans. The two began dating inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and have been together ever since. Their relationship is going on stronger than ever. Karan and Tejasswi are much in love and it's just growing. The couple has been dating for quite some time, and it is only a matter of time for them to tie the knot. However, ‘TejRan’ fans never leave a chance to speculate about their roka and engagement ceremonies by having a close watch on their pictures. On the other hand, Tejasswi in her several previous interviews, had addressed that she and Karan both are focussing on their work and would need time before taking the plunge.