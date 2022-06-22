Karan Kundrra opens up on his fees for debut show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and it will shock you – deets inside

Tv star Karan Kundrra is well known for his work in the industry. He is often in the headlines for his personal life & work. Recently the Actor revealed his first income in an interview. Watch the video to know more
