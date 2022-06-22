Karan Kundrra opens up on his fees for debut show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and it will shock you – deets inside

videos

Tv star Karan Kundrra is well known for his work in the industry. He is often in the headlines for his personal life & work. Recently the Actor revealed his first income in an interview. Watch the video to know more

Satakshi Singh   |    June 22, 2022 10:48 AM IST

Karan Kundrra Fees: Bigg Boss Former Contestant Karan Kundrra is a Famous Indian television Actor, Host, and Judge. He is often in a discussion about his personal & professional life. He started his TV career in the year 2009 with Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Kitani Mohabbat Hai".He has done acting in many episodic Television shows. He is very fond of wearing expensive and stylish watches. In a recent interview, Karan revealed his first salary and more details related to his initial career. He also revealed why he doesn't want to do daily soaps anymore. Watch the video for more information.

