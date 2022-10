In a conversation with the paparazzi, Karan Kundrra revealed at the promotion of the upcoming song Inni Si Gali that he missed Tejasswi Prakash during the shoot of the song. Let's watch the video and know more about the upcoming song, "Inni Si Gal. Watch Video.

Karan Kundrra at song Inni Si Gal Promotion: Karan Kundrra is doing a lot of work after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra is doing many music videos with several stars. He has done a music video with the love of his life, Tejasswi Prakash. That song went viral on the internet after it was released. Fans really appreciated the song. Karan Kundrra was recently spotted promoting his upcoming song 'Inni Si Gal.' In a conversation with the paparazzi, Karan Kundrra revealed that he missed Tejasswi Prakash during the shooting of the song. He also talked about the song and he also revealed that "The song was shot in Kashmir and the song is very simple and beautiful. Let's watch the video and know more about the upcoming song, "Inni Si Gal. Watch Video.