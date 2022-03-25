View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Just yesterday, Karan Kundrra and his father were spotted house hunting in Mumbai. As they got papped, shutterbugs asked him where wedding is on cards with Tejasswi Prakash. Well, later in the day, Karan Kundrra was once again asked about the same and the actor gave a kickass answer. The Lock Upp jailor was asked what is the secret behind house hunting, who which he answered, 'flat nahi kharid sakte kya?' Then he was quizzed about wedding to which he said, 'flat kharidne ke liye shaadi ki zaroorat nahi hoti (You don't need to get married to buy a flat). Watch the video above.