Karan Kundrra is among the very few who managed to make many friends in Bigg Boss 15. He did not just find love in Bigg Boss 15 in the form of Tejasswi Prakash, he also found good friends in Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz. The trio had left everyone in splits with their dance a few weeks ago. Now, Karan and Rajiv have once again crashed the internet with their hilarioud dance moves on song Doobey from Gehraiyaan. Karan shared the video with the caption, "When we meet we dance!!!! @kkundrra @rajivadatia Umar we missed you!! @umarriazz91." Fans could not stop laughing at their hilarious dance moves and even adviced Karan to never participate in a dance reality show. A comment read, "Karan kisi bhi dance reality show math chale Jana hum fans ko vote karnekeliye mushkill hojayega." Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash pens the sweetest birthday note for brother Pratik; Karan Kundrra responds in his classic Punjabi style

