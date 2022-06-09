videos

Karan Kundrra shares cosy pictures with beau Tejasswi Prakash; caption calls for attention – watch video now

Satakshi Singh   |    June 9, 2022 8:06 AM IST

TejRan:Bigg Boss 15 most popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is fans' favorite. People often want to see both of them together. Reason and Tejasswi are often seen sharing their pictures on social media. Let us tell you that recently, Karan Kundara has shared some pictures of a bike ride with Tejasswi, in which both are looking very cute. Let us tell you that Karan has also written a very cute caption with the post. Watch the video to know more.

