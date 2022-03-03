Karan Kundrra to join Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will be the jailor for the inmates - Watch

Karan's job in the show would be to teach inmates discipline and keep a watch at them 24/7. Checkout our latest video to know more in detail.

Karan Kundrra Lock Upp: Actor Karan Kundrra who still keeps making made headlines for Bigg Boss 15 and his relationship with the winner of the season Tejasswi Prakash, is all set to land in Kangana Ranaut's jail. The actor is going to join Lock Upp as a jailor. Karan himself shared the promo clip on his Instagram where he can be seen dressed up as a jailor. Karan's job in the show would be to teach inmates discipline and keep a watch on them 24/7. Check out our latest video to know more in detail.