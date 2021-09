Karan Kundrra To Umar Riaz Likely To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 15, Tentative List Out. Bigg Boss 15 will go on air on October 2.

Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss OTT recently ended with contestant Divya Agarwal takes the trophy home. People are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. The show will go on air on October 2, here is the list of tentative Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Karan Kundrra To Umar Riaz Likely To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 15, Tentative List Out, Watch the video.