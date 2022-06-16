videos

Karan Kundrra’s ex girlfriend Anusha Dandekar’s bold pictures are too HOT to handle – Watch now

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most beautiful and hottest actresses of all time. Recently she posted some pictures of herself on Instagram and that went viral in no time. Have a look at the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 16, 2022 8:30 AM IST

Anusha Dandekar: Anusha Dandekar, the popular face of TV and ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss fame Karan Kundrra, is often seen in the headlines due to her photoshoots and professional life. Anusha maintains a lot of fan following on social media and is often seen sharing her pictures on Instagram which become viral on sight. From experimenting with her clothes to her photoshoots, fans like and comment heavily on her every post. Recently, Anusha has posted some of her very hot pictures which have become viral on sight. This is not the first time that Anusha's hot pictures are making headlines, she has made headlines many times in the past due to her boldness. See the boldest looks of Anusha in this video.

