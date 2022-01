View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Raaz actress celebrates her 43rd birthday today. The actress ringed in her birthday with hubby and on her Instagram shared a video of cutting the cakes. She captioned it as, "It’s my Birthday #capricorn #itsmybirthday #monkeylove #couplereels." It's a cute video where Karan is singing Happy Birthday for his wifey but what grabbed everyone's attention was their adorable kiss. Karan and Bipasha are quite active on Instagram, and their social media PDA always gives their fans couple goals. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: When Bipasha Basu gave befitting reply to Kareena Kapoor Khan for her 'Kaali Billi' remark