Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside Manish Malhotra's place, and guess what? They were rocking their no-makeup ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted outside Manish Malhotra's place, and guess what? They were rocking their no-makeup looks. The video of their casual hangout with Karan Johar has gone viral, and people are absolutely loving their natural beauty. Both sisters looked absolutely stunning without any makeup on. Kareena, with her flawless skin, had this amazing radiant glow that just made her shine. And Karisma, with her timeless beauty, proved that she doesn't need any makeup to look absolutely fabulous. These sisters share an incredible bond that goes beyond being just siblings. They are not only each other's biggest supporters but also the best of friends. They have been there for each other through thick and thin, celebrating each other's successes and providing unwavering support during tough times. Their love and affection for one another are evident in the way they interact and the adorable moments they share.