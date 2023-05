Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon snapped in their most stylish avatars at the airport [watch viral video]

In the video, both are seen laughing, giggling, and giving poses to paps. Kriti Sanon is looking very beautiful in a blue outfit, while Kareena's casual look is also a sight to see. Must watch the video for more information.

Video Desk | May 26, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Celebs Spotted: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon were recently spotted together at the airport. The spotting of both has become a topic of discussion and this video is going viral. In the video, both are seen laughing, giggling, and giving poses to paps. Kriti Sanon is looking very beautiful in a blue outfit, while Kareena's casual look is also a sight to see. Must watch the video for more information.