The annual day celebration at the kids' school turned into a star-studded affair as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and other celebrity parents stole the spotlight. Dressed in their fashionable best, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, along with other doting parents, attended the event to cheer for their little ones. The red carpet was abuzz with excitement as the paparazzi captured the glamorous arrivals. Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her impeccable style, looked stunning in her outfit, exuding grace and elegance. Karan Johar, the master of grandeur, brought his signature charm to the event, making heads turn. The proud parents were seen showering their children with love and support, applauding their performances on stage. It was a heartwarming sight to witness the bond between these celebrity parents and their little stars. The annual day celebration not only showcased the talents of the young ones but also highlighted the strong support system they have in their celebrity parents. It's moments like these that remind us that even in the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, family remains the most important.