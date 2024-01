Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Jeh is melting hearts as he gets snapped with his doting ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Jeh is melting hearts as he gets snapped with his doting parents. The adorable trio was recently spotted together, spending some quality playtime. In the candid snaps, Jeh's infectious smile and chubby cheeks are on full display, captivating fans all over.

Dressed in a cute little outfit, Jeh looked absolutely adorable as he enjoyed some fun moments with his mom and dad. The family outing showcased the love and bond shared by Kareena, Saif, and their little bundle of joy. Fans couldn't help but gush over the precious moments captured between the star couple and their little munchkin. Social media platforms were flooded with heartwarming comments and likes, with many expressing their awe at Jeh's undeniable cuteness. Jeh's charm and undeniable cuteness have truly stolen the spotlight, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting more glimpses of this little star in the making.