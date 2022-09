The diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday today. Today we also spotted Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan at her father Randhir Kapoor's house for her birthday bash. To Know more about this, watch the video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday bash: The diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday today. Her glamorous, sensual looks and outstanding performances, like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or Geet in Jab We Met, have not been easy. Karisma Kapoor was also a famous Bollywood actress in her time. We have seen both of them hanging out together. They were often spotted with her friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Today we also spotted Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan at her father Randhir Kapoor's house for her birthday bash. To Know more about this, watch the video.