Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: From her unforgettable portrayal of Poo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" to the lovable Geet in "Jab We Met," Kareena Kapoor Khan has not only captured our hearts with her stellar performances but has also become a true trendsetter in the world of fashion. Her on-screen characters have served as style inspirations for fans, who eagerly recreate her iconic looks and turn them into trends. Kareena's character Poo introduced us to the concept of being a fashionista, with her stylish outfits, statement accessories, and sassy attitude. From the iconic "Poo" headband to the trendy mini skirts, Kareena's character became synonymous with fashion-forwardness. In "Jab We Met," Kareena's character Geet brought a breath of fresh air to the big screen with her vibrant wardrobe and bohemian style. Her colorful patialas, printed scarves, and chunky jewelry instantly became a rage among young girls, who embraced her carefree and quirky fashion sense. Not only has Kareena inspired fans with her on-screen looks, but her off-screen fashion choices have also garnered attention and admiration. From glamorous red carpet appearances to casual airport looks, Kareena effortlessly carries every outfit with confidence and grace, making her a true style icon.