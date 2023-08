Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. It's wonderful to hear that she is looking forward to the mission's achievements. Watch the video to know more.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed excitement at India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon mission which is set to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday. Speaking to the media during an event in the national capital, she shared that she is planning to watch Chandrayaan 3's landing on the moon with her little sons Taimur and Jeh. “It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath,” the actress said. Chandrayaan-3's upcoming soft landing on the moon on August 23, 2023, is indeed a significant event for India and its space exploration endeavors. The mission's success would mark another important milestone in India's space program and contribute to our understanding of the lunar environment.