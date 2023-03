Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at her father Randhir Kapoor's residence in an olive-colored casual outfit. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at her father Randhir Kapoor's residence in an olive-colored casual outfit. The stylish yet comfortable ensemble consisted of a loose-fitting olive green t-shirt paired with fitted olive green trousers that accentuated her curves. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, minimal makeup, and left her hair open in loose waves. Kareena exuded confidence and effortless style as she made her way to her father's house. Her choice of outfit reflected her signature fashion sense which is both chic and practical. Overall, Kareena looked stunning and gave us major fashion inspiration.