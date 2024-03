With their fashion-forward choices, Bollywood celebs have definitely set the bar high and inspired people to step up their style game.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pulkit Samrat, and a bunch of other celebrities totally rocked the fashion scene with their incredible style! They set the bar sky-high and left everyone in awe. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate style icon, dazzled in her glamorous outfits. Whether it was a red carpet event or a casual outing, she always managed to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices. From elegant gowns to trendy streetwear, she knows how to slay any look effortlessly. And let's not forget about Pulkit Samrat! He's known for his suave and dapper style. Whether he's sporting a classic suit or experimenting with edgy fashion, he always looks on point. His confidence and charm add an extra touch to his outfits, making him a true fashion inspiration.