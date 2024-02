Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others snapped at Jeh Ali Khan's birthday celebration, watch video

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh Ali Khan is celebrating his third birthday today. Many big Bollywood stars have arrived to attend Jeh's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted looking very stylish on their son's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a green coat while Saif Ali Khan was spotted in a kurta. Birthday boy Jeh Ali Khan was also seen in a very stylish style. Taimur Ali Khan was also seen attending his brother's birthday party with his friends. Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married after dating each other for a long time. Both of them are currently parents of two boys. Check out the video for more info.