was spotted at Malaika Arora's house last evening where she had gone to check her well being after she was discharged from the hospital. But an unwanted incident was waiting for Bebo, while the actress left from her revenue, the paparazzi was as usual there to cover her. However, one of eh photographers got brutally injured, and this left Bebo super tense she yelled to her driver 'Peeche jaa yaar', while netizens are slamming her for her attitude that she wasn't even concerned about the photographer and didn't even ask him if he is fine and other yelled at him. But the fact check here is that she didn't ell at the photographer but her driver. Later she was even concerned asked by the phot0ographer, " Kyun bhaag rahe ho'. Bebo often stops for the shutterbugs to pose and this incident was indeed a bitter taste for her. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will be 'his BEST films ever, will break all box office records'; predicts astrologer

