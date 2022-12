In an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her New Year's resolution for 2023 and said, "My big resolution for 2023 is trying to keep the balance." To know more, watch the full video. Watch entertainment videos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's big resolution for New Year 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful and stunning actresses in the Bollywood industry. Recently, the actress enjoyed her vacation in Switzerland with the whole family. Kareena Kapoor Khan always updates her fans on her personal and professional details. In an interview, she shared her New Year's resolution for 2023 and said, "My big resolution for 2023 is trying to keep the balance; it's literally like standing on one foot when you have two children and are trying to work and do so many things." I also want to spend time with my parents. And a lot of fun, and, like me, being happy is a big life resolution. just to be happy. "We make big resolutions, but the truth is that everybody's resolution should be to just be peaceful and happy." To know more, watch the full video. Watch entertainment videos.