In the latest adorable moment, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh was caught crying inconsolably, all because he wanted to be seated next to his beloved big brother, Taimur. It's clear that little Jeh is absolutely obsessed with his "Bade Bhaiyya" and just couldn't bear the thought of being separated from him. The heartwarming incident was captured on camera, and it's melting hearts all over social media. From the tears streaming down his cheeks to the pout on his face, Jeh's love for Taimur is undeniable. It's incredible to see the bond between siblings at such a young age. This incident is a testament to the special connection that Jeh and Taimur share, and it's clear that they have an unbreakable bond. Watch the video to know more.