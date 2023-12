Kareena-Saif snapped at Mumbai airport with kids Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, jetting off for a special Christmas vacation with their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh. As they made their way through the airport, all eyes were on the adorable sibling duo. Taimur, the elder brother, lovingly held the hand of his little brother Jeh, showcasing their sweet bond. It was a heartwarming sight to see the two brothers walking side by side, with Taimur taking on the role of a protective and caring older sibling. The paparazzi couldn't resist capturing this precious moment, and fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable display of brotherly love. With their stylish airport attire and the joyous anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, the Kapoor-Khan family set off on their getaway, creating beautiful memories together. It's moments like these that remind us of the love and togetherness that make the holiday season truly special.