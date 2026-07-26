Kargil Vijay Diwas: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma & Team's Viral Interaction

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, discover the experiences, emotions, and untold stories related to Operation Safed Sagar in this special conversation with Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Arnav Bhasin. Watch this viral interview where the star cast spoke candidly about the Kargil War, patriotism, and their movie preparation.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, discover the experiences, emotions, and untold stories related to Operation Safed Sagar in this special conversation with Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Arnav Bhasin. Watch this viral interview where the star cast spoke candidly about the Kargil War, patriotism, and their movie preparation.