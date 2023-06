Raja Hindustani (1996) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) were her notable films. Karisma Kapoor with her frequent co-star Salman Khan. The actress starred opposite Salman in several films including the 1994 comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna', 1999 hit 'Biwi No 1', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 2000's 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' and 'Chal Mere Bhai'. On her 50th birthday, we look at some of her lesser-known facts.

Karishma Kapoor Birthday: Karisma Kapoor's journey has been a glitzy and eventful one, but she has also faced her share of challenges.She hails from a popular B-town family that has names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and more.But this didn't give her an easy way into the industry. She starred in many hit films but she wasn't always the first choice for directors. Raja Hindustani (1996) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) were her notable films. Karisma Kapoor with her frequent co-star Salman Khan. The actress starred opposite Salman in several films including the 1994 comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna', 1999 hit 'Biwi No 1', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 2000's 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' and 'Chal Mere Bhai'

On her 50th birthday, we look at some of her lesser-known facts.