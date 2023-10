The ramp walk style of the actress was worth seeing. The charm of the actress has not ended till date.

Karishma Kapoor: Karishma Kapoor's name is included in the list of big actresses of Bollywood. Even today the actress impresses people with her beauty. Recently the actress was seen walking the ramp. The ramp walk style of the actress was worth seeing. The charm of the actress has not ended till date. The actress has given many films to Bollywood. The actress has come on the ramp after a long time. In such a situation, seeing her style, you will also become convinced of her beauty. The actress looked amazing in a black saree. Check out the video for more info.