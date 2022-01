Karishma Tanna CONFIRMS wedding date with beau Varun Bangera – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Say what! One more hottie of the TV industry is all set to walk the aisle. just confirmed her wedding date and boy her fans are excited to already see her as a bride. The Sanju actress has been dating real estate businessman Varun Bangera for quite a time now. Today the actress was spotted in town where she interacted with the paparazzi. One of the papz asked Tanna about her wedding next month, to which she agreed and said, " Yes I am getting married". When asked the date she showed her palm and said 'fifth'. Lock the date guys. The actress is going to indeed make one gorgeous bride. Karishma was along with her boyfriend Varun who went ahead and didn't want to get clicked together. When the papz insisted Karishma pose together, she said, he is refusing. Well, Varun looks like a media-shy person. Are you excited about the wedding? Drop your comments in the box below, Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy and more TV divas who have most enviable midriffs – view pics