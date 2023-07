Karishma Kapoor and her son were spotted at the airport and they looked absolutely adorable! The mother-son duo was seen in stylish and comfortable outfits, making a statement with their airport fashion.

Karisma Kapoor and her son were spotted at the airport and they looked absolutely adorable! The mother-son duo was seen in stylish and comfortable outfits, making a statement with their airport fashion. Karisma Kapoor Kapoor was dressed in a chic and casual outfit, wearing a pair of black leggings and a black printed top. She completed the look with black glares. Her son was dressed in a cute and comfortable outfit, wearing a pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt. He completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.The two looked very happy and comfortable as they made their way through the airport.Overall, Karisma Kapoor and her son looked absolutely adorable and set airport style goals for moms and kids alike. They proved that airport fashion can be both stylish and comfortable, and that it's possible to look good while traveling.