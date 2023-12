If we talk about Kapoor sisters, then both Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have created the magic of their excellent ...

If we talk about Kapoor sisters, then both Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have created the magic of their excellent acting in Bollywood and have impressed people a lot. Both Kareena and Karisma have given many hit films to Bollywood. Well, people know both of them not only for their acting but also for their excellent fashion. The actress is often spotted in parties. Karisma Kapoor still surprises people with her looks and leaves the new actresses behind. Recently the actress was spotted with her son at the airport where her look was a sight to behold. This video of the actress is becoming quite viral on social media. For more information please watch the video.