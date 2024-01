Raveena Tandon seems really excited about her role in 'Karmma Calling'. She mentioned that her character will keep the viewers ...

Raveena Tandon seems really excited about her role in 'Karmma Calling'. She mentioned that her character will keep the viewers hooked and will be quite enigmatic. It's great to see her putting in a lot of hard work into this character. 'Karmma Calling' is a revenge tale that revolves around the glamorous and powerful Indrani Kothari, played by Raveena Tandon, and the mysterious Karma Talwar, portrayed by Namrata Sheth. The series promises to keep the audiences on Disney+ Hotstar hooked with its dark secrets and high stakes. Directed by Ruchi Narain and featuring Raveena Tandon in the main role, Karmma Calling is a show inspired by the American series Revenge, which was broadcast from 2011 to 2015. The series is set to debut on January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the video to know more.